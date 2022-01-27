Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 159,117 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,117 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.