Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,716 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 201,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

