MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.12 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $157.85 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

