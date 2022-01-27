Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

