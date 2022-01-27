Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,175,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,937. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

