Mondi (LON:MNDI) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,797 ($24.24) on Tuesday. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,709 ($23.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,823.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,886.02. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16.

In related news, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,894.55). Also, insider Sue Clark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($96,330.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,642 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,776.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

