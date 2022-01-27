MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) Head to Head Review

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% SOS N/A N/A N/A

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and SOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A SOS $50.29 million 2.43 $4.40 million N/A N/A

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyLion and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.83%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SOS.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

