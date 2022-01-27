Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Monro has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

