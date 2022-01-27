Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $47.14

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $44.89. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,314 shares of company stock worth $5,204,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

