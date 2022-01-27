Morgan Stanley Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $50.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

