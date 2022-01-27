Morgan Stanley Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

