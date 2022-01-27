Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

