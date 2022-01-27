Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.