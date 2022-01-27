Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

