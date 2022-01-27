Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $903.38

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 903.38 ($12.19) and traded as low as GBX 877 ($11.83). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 887 ($11.97), with a volume of 85,194 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 906.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Alan Giles bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 911 ($12.29) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,864.45).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

