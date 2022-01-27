Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.