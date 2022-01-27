Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of OI stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

