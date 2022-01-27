Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

