Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. FMR LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after acquiring an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:MD opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,656 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

