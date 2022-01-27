Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 60.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $594,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $869,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

