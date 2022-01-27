MYDA Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

ASLN stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.34. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.