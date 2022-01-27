MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of JRSH opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

