Nano Tops One Day Volume of $23.57 Million (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nano has a market capitalization of $313.04 million and $23.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00006519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012382 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

