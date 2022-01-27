Napster Group (LON:NAPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $356.27

Napster Group PLC (LON:NAPS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 356.27 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 331.25 ($4.47), with a volume of 1472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Napster Group (LON:NAPS)

MelodyVR Group PLC develops a music platform that allows users to experience music performances in virtual reality primarily in the United Kingdom. The company delivers virtual reality music experiences and original content to music fans via the MelodyVR music platform, a free-to-download app currently available on iOs and Android smartphones and virtual reality devices; and live-streaming performances in virtual reality.

