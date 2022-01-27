Nasdacoin Reaches Market Cap of $35,287.18 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $35,287.18 and $4,857.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,111,308 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

