National Bank Financial Trims Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price to C$8.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of RLLMF opened at $4.92 on Monday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

