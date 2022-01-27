National Bank Financial Weighs in on CGI Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $153,156,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $68,922,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

