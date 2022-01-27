National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $74.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.