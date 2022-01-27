Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 686 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $9.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.44. 66,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

