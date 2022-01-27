Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613,333 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

