Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.78. 22,281,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.