Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 861 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,173. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.52 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

