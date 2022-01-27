NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.24) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.34) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.77. The company has a market cap of £27.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

