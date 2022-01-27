Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Nearmap has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.74.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.