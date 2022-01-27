Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NEAPF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Nearmap has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.74.
Nearmap Company Profile
