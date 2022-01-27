Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RRSSF traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.72. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 1.31.

Get Neometals alerts:

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.