Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RRSSF traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.72. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 1.31.
About Neometals
