New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE NJR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

