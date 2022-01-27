New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NJR stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

