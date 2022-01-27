New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

