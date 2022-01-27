New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,600 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LABP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

LABP stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.