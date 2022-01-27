New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,124 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

