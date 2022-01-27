New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,258 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.58. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

