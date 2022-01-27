New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OYST. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

