Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

