Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC cut Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

