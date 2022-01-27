Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,099.75

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,099.75 ($14.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($15.04). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.57), with a volume of 68,117 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.33.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

