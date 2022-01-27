NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.