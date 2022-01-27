NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

