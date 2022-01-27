NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NI were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 7.2% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NI stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 7.41%.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

