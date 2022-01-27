Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.83% of Barings BDC worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $119,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.86%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

