Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 18,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $15.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 264,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.41.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

