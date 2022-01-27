Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 1,300 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $128.58. 31,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,965. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

